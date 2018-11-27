Israel to provide cyber security to G20 meeting in Buenos Aires

(JTA) – Israel will provide cyber defense and cyber security to the G20 meeting that begins Nov. 30. The 13th meeting of the G20, an international forum of 20 countries, will meet in Buenos Aires. The Defense Ministry of Argentina signed one year ago a contract with its Israeli counterpart to provide cyber defense and cyber security services to the meeting. Israel is not a member of the G20 group. The contract, worth more than $5 million, is for the implementation of a Cyber ​​Defense Informatics Emergency Response Team (CERT) and a Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT). The cyber-defense program includes the capability to inhibit drones to a certain range of action. The cyber-security software includes the ability to collect and analyze information from social networks.

There have been recent developments in security and terrorist activities in the city. On Friday, Nov. 16, Federal Police in Argentina arrested two brothers suspected of ties to Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement based on information provided by DAIA, the umbrella group of Argentine Jewish communities. The police discovered a small arsenal that included a rifle, one shotgun and a number of pistols, among other weapons, It is believed the tip likely came from Israel’s Mossad, the country’s national intelligence agency. Earlier this year, Argentina froze the assets of a suspected Hezbollah fundraising network. Suspected Hezbollah operative Assad Ahmad Barakat was subsequently arrested near Brazil’s border with Argentina and Paraguay.

The G20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.