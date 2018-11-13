LA City Council urges UCLA to cancel SJP conference

(JNS) The Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday, Nov. 6, calling on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to reject hosting the annual National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) conference which, as the Ledger went to press, was scheduled for Nov. 16-18. The Jewish Journal first reported this development. “SJP members have posted violent antisemitic rhetoric on social media, ranging from calling for the annihilation of the Jewish people, to the admiration of Adolf Hitler and hateful calls to ‘kill Jews,’ ‘kill all Zionists,’ and ‘let’s stuff some Jews in the oven,’” according to the resolution. Additionally, the resolution cited that SJP’s website “comparing Israel to the Nazis” would exemplify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

It also noted that SJP would reject students from attending unless they were cleared by SJP or a pro-Palestinian campus group. “A public university should not allow any group to implement a litmus test for event participation on their campus based on an attendee’s beliefs, religion or national origin,” states the resolution.

Moreover, the resolution noted the conference would violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in federally assisted programs or activities.”

“The Regents of the University of California should let UCLA know that it is not appropriate for SJP to have a meeting on campus, especially where many of the leaders of the organization are calling for violence against Jews,” it said. “It is never a good time to have this type of event, but given the atmosphere in the country, including the recent shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and arson at synagogues in New York, it is inappropriate for UCLA to host such a conference.”

The city council’s resolution was praised by pro-Israel groups.

Finally, councilman Paul Koretz sent a letter to UCLA Chancellor Gene Block providing similar criticisms to those in the resolution in addition to mentioning that SJP members disrupted a Students Supporting Israel event on campus in May. “As a UCLA alumnus and as the City Council member representing the Fifth District that includes UCLA, I am shocked and disappointed that the university would allow such an event to occur on campus,” wrote Koretz. “Although UCLA has a responsibility to allow freedom of speech, our campuses should never become an environment where students of any origin are harassed, bullied or prohibited from learning.”