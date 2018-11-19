NY Yiddish ‘Fiddler’ show is extended and moving to new theater

(JTA) – A production of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish has been extended and will move to a new theater. The producers announced last week that the show will be moving to the off-Broadway venue Stage 42. The all-Yiddish production has been playing off-Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage since opening in July. The production by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene was scheduled for an eight-week run but has been extended four times. It will continue to play at its original venue until Dec. 30, with previews at Stage 42 starting in February. “Fiddler on the Roof” premiered in 1964 and has seen several revivals on Broadway. This production of “Fiddler” – or “Fidler Afn Dakh” – marks the first time that the Tony Award-winning musical is being performed in Yiddish in the United States and only the second time in its history (a Yiddish version ran for about four weeks in Israel in 1965), according to NYTF.

CAP: Steven Skybell (Tevye), center, and ensemble in National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” (Victor Nechay/ProperPix)