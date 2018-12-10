10 worst antisemitic incidents of 2018

The Simon Wiesenthal Center released its annual list on Wednesday, Dec. 26 of the 10 worst antisemitic incidents in 2018.
- The Pittsburgh synagogue massacre – The deadliest attack in American Jewish history, 11 worshippers were shot and killed during Shabbat-morning services on Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue.
- Louis Farrakhan’s use of Nazi propaganda to dehumanize Jews – During a speech in October in Detroit, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan slammed those who call him a Jew-hater: “I’m not mad at you because you’re so stupid. … So when they talk about Farrakhan, and call me a hater, you do what they do: call me an antisemite. … Stop it, I’m an anti-termite.”
- Swastikas on multiple U.S. campuses after the Pittsburgh tragedy – Swastikas were found at Duke University, University of Illinois, Cornell University, Stanford University and other higher education institutions in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh massacre.
- Britain’s Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, mainstreams antisemitism in the UK.
- UNRWA’s school curriculum wipes Israel out of existence and venerates the mass murderer of Jews.
- Airbnb discriminates against Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria.
- German bank associates with leading BDS group.
- Episcopal bishop’s wholesale fabrication of non-existent Israeli atrocities against Arab children.
- Prestigious Swedish hospital’s refusal to act against overt Jew-hatred in its top ranks.
- Roger Waters using concert venues to spread vitriol against the Jewish people.
