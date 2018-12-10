10 worst antisemitic incidents of 2018

The Simon Wiesenthal Center released its annual list on Wednesday, Dec. 26 of the 10 worst antisemitic incidents in 2018.

The Pittsburgh synagogue massacre – The deadliest attack in American Jewish history, 11 worshippers were shot and killed during Shabbat-morning services on Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue. Louis Farrakhan’s use of Nazi propaganda to dehumanize Jews – During a speech in October in Detroit, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan slammed those who call him a Jew-hater: “I’m not mad at you because you’re so stupid. … So when they talk about Farrakhan, and call me a hater, you do what they do: call me an antisemite. … Stop it, I’m an anti-termite.” Swastikas on multiple U.S. campuses after the Pittsburgh tragedy – Swastikas were found at Duke University, University of Illinois, Cornell University, Stanford University and other higher education institutions in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh massacre. Britain’s Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, mainstreams antisemitism in the UK. UNRWA’s school curriculum wipes Israel out of existence and venerates the mass murderer of Jews. Airbnb discriminates against Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria. German bank associates with leading BDS group. Episcopal bishop’s wholesale fabrication of non-existent Israeli atrocities against Arab children. Prestigious Swedish hospital’s refusal to act against overt Jew-hatred in its top ranks. Roger Waters using concert venues to spread vitriol against the Jewish people.