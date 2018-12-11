Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhood of Pittsburgh attack

(JTA) – Antisemitic fliers were found in Squirrel Hill, the Pittsburgh neighborhood where 11 worshippers were killed in an attack on a synagogue building. The fliers also were dropped in other surrounding neighborhoods, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Sunday. “The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are aware of and are investigating the dissemination of anti-Semitic pamphlets in Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including Squirrel Hill,” the Public Safety Department said in a tweet. “Such hate-filled material will not be tolerated in Pittsburgh – not by residents, City officials nor Law Enforcement….Pittsburgh is and will remain Stronger than Hate,” the tweet concluded. The police and Public Safety Department “are taking this matter very seriously and will follow every investigative avenue.” The pamphlets signed by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK provided information about the Ku Klux Klan and encouraged people to join the neo-Nazi organization. Copies were posted on social media.

CAP: The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Google Streetview)