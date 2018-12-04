In Chanukah message, Trump pledges support for Jewish victims of hate

(JTA) – “Light will always break through the darkness,” President Donald Trump said in a Presidential Message released for Chanukah. “Melania and I send our warmest greetings to our Jewish brothers and sisters in the United States, in Israel, and around the world celebrating Chanukah.” He noted that the tradition of lighting the Chanukah menorah came after Jews were persecuted for practicing their faith. “Unfortunately, Jews today continue to face many different forms of violence, hatred, and bigotry around the globe. We remember all those from the Tree of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation – whose lives were tragically taken in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this past October. As one Nation, we pledge our continued love and support for the victims, their families, and the community, and we pray that the victims’ families find some measure of peace and comfort during this holiday season,” Trump said in the statement. “Over the coming days, may the warming glow of each candle on the menorah help fill homes and hearts with love and happiness. Together, we reaffirm the truth that light will always break through the darkness,” Trump concluded. The White House held a Chanukah reception on Dec. 6.