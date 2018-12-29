NY Hate crimes: Jews targeted more than all others combined

(JTA) – New York saw more hate crimes against Jews in 2018 than all other targeted groups combined, according to police figures. Antisemitic incidents rose by 22 percent from last year, NYPD figures show, according to a report Dec. 26 on Patch. Of the 352 hate crimes this year recorded as of Dec. 23, 183 were antisemitic incidents. Overall, the tally of hate crimes in New York is up about six percent from 331 in the same time last year.

Evan Bernstein, the Anti-Defamation League’s New York Regional director, told Patch that the Oct. 27 slaying of 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue unleashed a spate of incidents in New York and “opened up people even more to act out on these feelings.” “I think for certain people it gave them (a) green light and that’s what is so concerning.”

The ADL has recorded a 60 percent increase in antisemitic assaults this year, according to Bernstein. Crimes targeting black, white and Asian people also have increased this year, as have those based on sexual orientation, the NYPD figures show. Those categories combined still include fewer crimes than the number of antisemitic incidents. Anti-Muslim incidents dropped by nearly half, according to the same figures. There have been 18 this year, down from 34 last year and 31 in 2016.

CAP: A New York City police officer stands next to his patrol car as he watches over crowds of rabbis gathering for a group photo at the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Photo by Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)