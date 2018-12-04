US/World News
/ December 4, 2018 / No Comment

Quentin Tarantino and Israeli singer Daniela Pick marry under a chuppah

(JTA) – Director Quentin Tarantino married Israeli singer Daniela Pick under a chuppah in their Beverly Hills, California, home. The couple had a nearly decade-long transatlantic relationship that began when Tarantino was visiting Israel to promote his movie “Inglorious Basterds.” Two decades separate the couple: Tarantino is 55 and Pick is 35. Pick is the daughter of popular Israeli singer and composer Zvika Pick, who reportedly did not attend the wedding due to medical issues. A Reform rabbi participated in the ceremony and Tarantino wore a kippah, Ynet reported. Tarantino, who is of Italian, English and Irish ancestry, won the Academy Award for best screenplay for “Django Unchained” and “Pulp Fiction” while directing both films.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
J Street in Israel
Wiesenthal Center urges Release of Report
John Got By With Help From Jewish Friends

Leave Your Reply