Rapper apologizes for lyrics deemed antisemitic

(JTA) – A rapper whose song lyrics deemed antisemitic got NBA superstar LeBron James into hot water when he posted them on Instagram has apologized to the Jewish community. The rapper who goes by the name 21 Savage in a tweet on Dec. 24 said he never thought that anyone would be offended by the lyrics in his new song “asmr.” In it, the rapper sings “We been gettin’ that Jewish money, everything is Kosher (On God)” and then boasts about buying Lamborghini and Tesla cars.

21 Savage said in his tweet: “The Jewish people I know are very wise with there [sic] money so that’s why I said we been gettin Jewish money I never thought anyone would take offense I’m sorry if I offended everybody never my intention I love all people.” His tweet follows an apology by James, who removed the post on Monday. The NBA has accepted James’ apology and will not take further action, ESPN reported.

CAP: 21 Savage attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building, Manhattan, New York City, December 2, 2018.AFP