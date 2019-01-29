US/World News
Book commissioned by Hitler with data for Jews in US, Canada on display

(JTA) – A book commissioned by Adolf Hitler and which he would have used to continue the Final Solution in the United States and Canada is on display in Ottawa by its new Canadian owners as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Titled Statistics, Media, and Organizations of Jewry in the United States and Canada, the 137-page German-language volume  compiled in 1944 was part of Hitler’s personal library, and contained city-by-city statistical details about Jewish communities in the U.S. and Canada. The book presents a harrowing view of what might have happened if the Nazis had won.

The volume was acquired in June 2018 by Library and Archives Canada for $4,500 and was its first buy using pubic donations. According to news reports, the book was compiled by Heinz Kloss, a German linguist and Nazi sympathizer who traveled to the U.S. in 1936 and 1937 to compile the data.

