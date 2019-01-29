Czech lawmakers accept definition of antisemitism

(JNS) The Czech Republic parliament’s lower house adopted a widely accepted definition of antisemitism on Friday, ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday, Jan. 27. In a nonbinding resolution, lower house speaker Radek Vondracek said the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition could assist authorities deal with hate crimes. According to the IHRA, “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Antisemitism in the Czech Republic is at a relatively low level. Czech President Milos Zeman is a close ally of Israel. “The Czech Republic once again demonstrates its solidarity with the Jewish people,” said American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris, who has visited the nation and met with its leaders on multiple occasions. “We heartily commend the House of Deputies for working toward this important step.”

Last week, Moldova endorsed the IHRA definition, while the European Union did so last month.