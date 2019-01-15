Edelman cleats in memory of Pittsburgh victims sell for $10,000

(JNS) Specialized cleats worn by New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman in remembrance of the 11 people killed in the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh have been sold for $10,000.

California-based Golden West Food Group purchased the cleats, and the company is donating the funds to Combined Jewish Philanthropies in Boston and Pittsburgh’s Jewish Federation. Edelman wore the cleats last month in a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.