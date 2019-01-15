Israel says a foreign state will interfere in its national elections

(JTA) – The head of the Israel Security Agency said an unnamed foreign state “intends to intervene” in Israel’s national elections. Russia said a couple of days later that it’s not the state. The head of the ISA, Nadav Argaman, said Monday, Jan. 7 that the meddling in the April 9 vote will come through cyberattacks and hackers, Hadashot News reported Jan. 8. Argaman said he could not name the suspected country and that “I know what I’m talking about, I just don’t know in whose favor.” He told the news channel that the Israel Security Agency, also known as the Shin Bet, had concrete information pointing to a specific country preparing a specific attack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 9 that Moscow “did not intervene, does not intervene and does not intend to intervene in elections in any country in the world.” The Central Elections Committee told Hadashot News that it is working with the security officials to formulate a plan of action so that the elections will “reflect the voters’ will.” Israel still uses paper ballots. A Pew study released Wednesday found that 62 percent of Israelis found it very likely or somewhat likely that elections in their country are being tampered with.