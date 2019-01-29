Poll: Many Brits don’t believe the Holocaust occurred

(JNS) A new poll commissioned by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust found that one in 20 British adults do not believe that the Holocaust occurred, and another 12 percent think the magnitude of the genocide was exaggerated. Nearly half of respondents said they didn’t know how many Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, with 20 percent answering that the number was fewer than two million people. The poll surveyed 2,000 people and was conducted by the Opinion Matters polling company.

In November, a CNN poll found that 28 percent of respondents believe Jews have “too much influence” in business and finance; 20 percent felt Jews had disproportionate influence in media and politics; and nearly 25 percent said Jews had too much influence in wars around the world.

The poll sampled 1,000 people each from Austria, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Poland and Sweden.