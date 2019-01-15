Sarah Silverman series ‘I Love You, America’ is canceled

(JTA) – It seems the television streaming service Hulu doesn’t love Sarah Silverman as much as she loves America. Hulu canceled the Jewish comic’s reality series “I Love You, America” after 21 episodes over nearly two years. The last episode aired in November. Announcing the cancellation Wednesday, Jan. 9. on Twitter, Silverman wrote: “Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken. So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love.” A source at Hulu confirmed the cancellation to the online magazine Vulture. Silverman reportedly plans to shop the series to other networks and streaming services. The show, which has been nominated for several awards, looks at the polarization of America through interviews and political commentary.