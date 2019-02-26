ANNUAL SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA is March 1!

SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA is an annual program conceived and organized by the National Jewish Outreach Program that encourages participation in a joyous Shabbat meal and experience. This year, on Friday, March 1, Shabbat Across America will be celebrated at several Connecticut synagogues.

Bloomfield – Shabbat Across America; dinner following services at 6 p.m.; B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom, 180 Still Rd., (860) 243-3576, office@gtsonline.org. $82/adult, $40/family max. Reservations requested.

Chester – Shabbat Across America, wine and cheese reception for adults at 6 p.m.; followed by a traditional family Shabbat service and dinner; interactive service led by Rabbi Marci Bellows and Cantor Belinda Brennan with all rituals explained; Oneg Shabbat featuring homemade desserts will follow; Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek, cbsrz.org, (860) 526-8920.

Ridgefield – 23rd Annual Shabbat Across America and New Congregant Celebration: 5:15 – 8 p.m.; begins with special activities for families with children age 6 and under, followed by a service led by Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko Gray, with special musical guests Beth Styles and Mark Fineberg, and then dinner and Challah Tasting Contest; Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., (203) 438-6589, ourshirshalom.org, office@ourshirshalom.org.

West Hartford – Shabbat Across America: Service and Dinner; services, 6 p.m.; dinner, 7 p.m.; Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Ave. Dinner: $12/adult, $8/child (ages 5-12). Registration (tinyurl.com/BETShabbatTogether) for dinner a must by noon, Feb. 26.