IDF to demolish home of terrorist who killed Israeli teen

(JNS) The Israel Defense Forces mapped out and prepared the home of 29-year-old Arafat Irfayia for destruction on Sunday morning, following his arrest for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher. Irfayia, from the Abu Sneinah neighborhood of Hebron, was arrested near Ramallah on Saturday, after forensic evidence at the scene of Ansbacher’s slaying positively identified him as her attacker. The army subsequently entered his home and began to evaluate the best way to demolish it. Irfayia told Shin Bet security services that he left his home in Hebron on Thursday, Feb. 7, and traveled to Jerusalem with a knife, found Ansbacher walking in the woods of Ein Yael and stabbed her multiple times in the chest. Additional details have been censored, but authorities said the attack was exceptionally gruesome.