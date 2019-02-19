As Israel grieves a brutal murder, PA sings song of glee

(Palestinian Media Watch via JNS) – Two days after the brutal murder of the 19-year-old Israeli woman Ori Ansbacher, official Palestinian Authority TV broadcast a song celebrating that Palestinians cause Israelis grief: “A bone in the throat of the Zionists …We have given them a taste of grief” [Official P.A. TV, Feb. 9, 2019].

The song tacitly promises 10 times more terror than Israel has suffered until now by promising there will be 10 times more Palestinian prisoners. While singing the words promising more prisoners, the singer points to a young child he is holding as if to say: This child is the future terrorist; this child is the future prisoner. The song’s message is that today’s children are the future terrorists and prisoners – those who will grow up to give “a taste of grief” and be “a bone in the throat of the Zionists.”

“We are not afraid of the enemy – a bone in the throat of the Zionists; Palestinians – We are! We are! The people of Jerusalem – We are! We are! The people of Jenin – We are! We are! …O Al-Aqsa [Mosque], your wounds will heal; Victory is certain, it’s inevitable; A rock thrown with expertise… “The people of Jaffa – We are! We are! The people of Haifa – We are! We are! The people of Lod – We are! We are! The people of Ramle The people of Acre – We are! We are! The people of Nazareth – We are! We are! … We swear in the name of the prisoners In place of one [prisoner], here are ten We have given them [the Israelis] a taste of grief; We have given them a taste of grief, a bone in the throat of the Zionists”

The song called “We are Palestinians,” written by Jordanian singer Rami Shafiq, further identifies “the Zionists” as the “enemy” and applauds the fact that “we are not afraid of the enemy.” This is not the first time official P.A. TV has broadcast this song. In 2016, Palestinian Media Watch reported that P.A. TV broadcast the song twice.

CAP: Ori Ansbacher