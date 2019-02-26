Israel ranked 10th healthiest country in the world

(JNS) Israel has been listed as the 10th healthiest country in the world, according to the 2019 edition of the Bloomberg Healthiest Country Index. The list ranked 169 economies according to factors contributing to overall health. Though Israel dropped from the ninth slot in 2018, it was still among the top 10. Spain jumped several spots to become listed as the healthiest country in the world – one spot above Italy. Iceland came in third place, Japan fourth, Switzerland fifth, Sweden sixth, Australia seventh, Singapore eighth and Norway ninth. The United States came in 35th place. Factors included life expectancy, tobacco use and obesity, as well as access to clean water and proper sanitation. Researchers heralded the Mediterranean diet in Spain and Italy for its contribution to overall health. In 2018, Bloomberg ranked Israel as the sixth most efficient health-care system in the world, below Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, Italy and South Korea. The United States ranked 54th place in that survey, tied with Azerbaijan.