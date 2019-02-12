US/World News
Julian Edelman shaves beard on ‘The Ellen Show’

(JTA) – New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman arrived on set to tape a segment of “The Ellen Show” sporting his big, bushy beard and left mostly clean-shaven. The reason: Ellen Degeneres said she would donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, a pet Edelman project, if he would let her shave it off right then and there. Edelman agreed to the deal, and threw in his own $10,000 donation. Ellen led him to a barber’s chair that miraculously rolled on to the set. Before going to work she asked Edelman if he had any last words for his beard – he did:  “I love you beard, it’s been a hell of a year.” After shaving off both Edelman’s beard and mustache, Ellen quipped that she would auction off the hair ball for more donation money. The show aired on Friday, Feb. 8.

