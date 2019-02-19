US/World News
Poland wants NBC’s Andrea Mitchell to retract Warsaw Ghetto comment

(JTA) – Poland is asking for a correction after NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell said that the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was against “the Polish and Nazi regime.” “The 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was a heroic act against the German Nazis who established the ghetto & carried out the #Holocaust. During WWII Poland was attacked & occupied by the German Nazi regime,” the Polish Embassy in the United States wrote in a tweet Wednesday to MSNBC. The World Jewish Congress also called for a retraction. “The Warsaw Ghetto was a diabolical creation of Nazi Germany in occupied Poland. The Jewish insurgents who rose up fought against Germans,” its president, Ronald Lauder, said Thursday in a statement. On Thursday, Feb. 14, Mitchell apologized for her statement.

CAP: AP Photo, file

