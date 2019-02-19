Poland wants NBC’s Andrea Mitchell to retract Warsaw Ghetto comment

(JTA) – Poland is asking for a correction after NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell said that the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was against “the Polish and Nazi regime.” “The 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was a heroic act against the German Nazis who established the ghetto & carried out the #Holocaust. During WWII Poland was attacked & occupied by the German Nazi regime,” the Polish Embassy in the United States wrote in a tweet Wednesday to MSNBC. The World Jewish Congress also called for a retraction. “The Warsaw Ghetto was a diabolical creation of Nazi Germany in occupied Poland. The Jewish insurgents who rose up fought against Germans,” its president, Ronald Lauder, said Thursday in a statement. On Thursday, Feb. 14, Mitchell apologized for her statement.

CAP: In this 1943 file photo, a group of Polish Jews are led away for deportation by German SS soldiers during the destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto by German troops after an uprising in the Jewish quarter. Credit: AP Photo, file