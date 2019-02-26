Temple Sholom teachers to attend education conference in China

GREENWICH – The Temple Sholom Selma Maisel Nursery School will send two teachers to the 2019 World Forum on Early Care and Education in Macao, China, it was announced recently by David Cohen, the director of the Greenwich school.

Jane Zeitler and Kim Schweber were chosen to represent the nursery school at the global conference, which will be held April 8-11.

“We are so fortunate to have professional teachers who represent some of the best in the United States, and who can bring back international educational perspectives to share with their colleagues,” said Cohen.

The mission of the World Forum Foundation is to promote an ongoing exchange of ideas on the delivery of quality services for young children in diverse settings. During the conference – which includes more than 100 sessions with 200 presenters from 60 nations – early childhood educators and advocates from all around the world will engage in dialogue to impact future generations of young children.

“Participation in the World Forum will continue to enhance our own curriculum and approaches to early childhood education,” said Cohen. “The impact will be seen as we apply these practices in ways that are relevant locally.”

CAP: Teachers Jane Zeitler (left) and Kim Schweber (right) will represent Greenwich’s Temple Sholom Selma Maisel Nursery School at the 2019 World Forum on Early Care and Education in Macao, China.