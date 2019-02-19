US/World News
Tree in memory of murdered French Jew chopped down

(JNS) A tree commemorating a young French Jewish man who was tortured to death in 2006 has been cut off, said authorities on Monday, in an act that has been deemed antisemitic. Ilan Halimi, a cell-phone salesman, was captured by a criminal group that called itself the “Gang of Barbarians.” Believing all Jews to be wealthy, the group demanded a huge amount of money from his family. Unclothed and with 80 percent of his body burned over the span of a few weeks, the 23-year-old was found dumped next to a railway in the southern Parisian suburb of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois. Halimi was discovered by a passerby, who instantly called for an ambulance. He died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital. On Monday, Feb. 11, municipal employees sent to prepare a memorial site for an annual remembrance ceremony this week discovered that a tree planted in his memory had been chopped down, alongside a second one partially cut through, reported AFP, citing local officials.

