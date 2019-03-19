Israeli father dies of injuries from West Bank attack

(JTA) – An Israeli father of 12 shot during a terror attack in the West Bank died Monday morning of his wounds. Rabbi Achiad Ettinger of Eli is the second person who was killed in the Sunday morning attack at the Ariel and Gitai junctions. Ettinger, who managed to fire four bullets at the attacker from his car after being shot in the head and neck, was the founder of the Oz V’emuna hesder yeshiva in South Tel Aviv. Ettinger’s family asked that his organs be donated. Gal Keidan, 19, an IDF soldier who was stabbed by the attacker, was buried Monday morning at the Beersheba military cemetery. He was promoted posthumously to the rank of sergeant. The suspected attacker has been identified as Omar Abu Laila, 19, of the Az-Zawiya village. He remains on the lam, though Israeli security officials reportedly arrested his father and 16-year-old brother.