Map of Palestine displacing Israel shown at Atlanta-area school’s multicultural night

(JTA) — A map that shows Palestine in place of present-day Israel was displayed at a multicultural night at a suburban Atlanta middle school.

The map was placed on a table dedicated to Palestinian culture at the annual event at the Autrey Mill Middle School in Alpharetta. There was no contextual information displayed with the map, which did not mention Israel, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I am extremely disappointed and disgusted with the individuals who presented an insensitive political and geographic representation,” the school’s principal, Trey Martin, wrote in a letter to parents. “This display does not represent our school culture, which is one that values inclusion and unity.”

Martin noted that more than 500 people and 15 countries were represented at the event Thursday evening.

“We condemn this attempt to use our Multicultural Night for one’s own political or religious agenda,” he wrote. “Please know that this type of display is not acceptable nor supported by the faculty and staff of Autrey Mill Middle School. This school is here for kids, not politics.”

The middle school is located near several synagogues and a community Chabad building, the Atlanta Jewish Times reported.

Fulton County Schools said though a spokesman that it is investigating the incident. It is not known whether it was displayed by a student, parent or teacher.