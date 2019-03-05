Sheldon Adelson being treated for cancer, his firm says

(JTA) – Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson has lymphoma and plans to continue working through treatment, according to his firm, Las Vegas Sands Corp. Adelson, the longtime Jewish and Republican megadonor, is dealing with side effects from medication he is taking to treat the disease, the Feb. 27 statement said. Adelson, a funder of the Taglit-Birthright program for young Jewish adults, has “side effects [that] have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours,” the statement said. “They have not, however, prevented him from fulfilling his duties as chairman and CEO.” When the treatment is over, Adelson, 85, will return to his regular schedule, it also said. Adelson was a major giver to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

CREDIT: Shahar Azran/Getty Images North America