Facebook creates artificial intelligence team in Israel

(JNS) Facebook has formed an artificial intelligence team in Tel Aviv, announced the company on Tuesday. The 10-person team, called “Data.AI,” will work on machine-learning “algorithms that can improve the company’s internal interface and create new tools for data analysis,” reported Calcalist, citing a statement from the social-media network. The new initiative will seek to improve Facebook’s platform, help engineers resolve issues, project upcoming events and issues, and access necessary data quicker. More than 200 people are currently employed at Facebook’s research and development center in Tel Aviv, according to the firm.