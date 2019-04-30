US/World News
Israeli researchers: ‘Spider-Man’ movies can lessen spider phobia

(JTA) – It sounds like a teenager’s dream: Could watching superhero movies have actual health benefits? Two Israeli researchers think so. They found that exposing people to short clips of “Spider-Man” and “Ant-Man” films reduced their phobias of spiders and ants. Menachem Ben-Ezra at Ariel University and Yaakov Hoffman at Bar-Ilan University published their findings in the Frontiers of Psychiatry journal last week. Study participants who were shown just seven seconds of a scene from a recent “Spider-Man” movie lowered their arachnophobia score by 20 percent. They achieved a similar result by showing participants with ant phobia a seven-second clip from “Ant-Man.” The phobia scores did not decrease when participants were shown a scene from a general Marvel movie without insects, leading the researchers to conclude that the exposure to the specific insect-themed heroes onscreen did the trick. A news release notes that Ben-Ezra and Hoffman are both avid Marvel movie fans. “Such movies not only help people feel better about themselves, they provide a contra to hectic and stressful lives by showing us the true underlying spirit of one confronting his/her fears,” the release says.

