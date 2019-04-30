Kushner: Mideast peace plan to seek ‘tough compromises’

(JNS) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday that the highly anticipated so-called “deal of the century” will “demand tough compromises from Israelis and Palestinians.” “Normally they start with a process … what we’ve done is the opposite,” said Kushner, also U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, at the annual TIME 100 Summit in New York. “The two-state solution failed,” he said. “New and different ways to reach peace must be tried.” Kushner remarked that the strategy focuses on “how do we make life for Palestinians better?” and “how do we make Israel safer?” He also confirmed reports that the proposal will not be released will be released after Israel forms a new government and after the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, which starts on May 5 and concludes on June 4.