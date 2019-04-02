McDonald’s buys Israeli tech firm to personalize drive-thrus

(JTA) –McDonald’s just bought Tel Aviv-based Dynamic Yield to use its technology to personalize the fast food chain’s drive-thru menus. So not only will it ask you if you want fries with your order, it may also recommend a salad to go with your diet cola or, on a hot day, some ice cream. The announcement of the acquisition this week on the McDonald’s website did not provide the purchase price. The TechCrunch website reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal, that it is more than $300 million, making it the chain’s largest acquisition in 20 years.

McDonald’s said it would use Dynamic Yield technology “to provide an even more personalized customer experience” at its drive-thru menu displays “to show food based on time of day, weather, current restaurant traffic and trending menu items.” The decision technology can also instantly suggest and display additional items to a customer’s order based on their current selections. McDonald’s plans to roll out the technology this year in the U.S. Dynamic Yield will remain a standalone company and employees will continue to operate out of offices around the world, according to the statement.