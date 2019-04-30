NY state allocates security funding for Jewish camps 

(JNS) For the first time ever, the New York state budget allocated security funding for summer camps. It also consists of doubling funding available to protect nonpublic schools, day-care centers and cultural museums at risk of hate crimes, with $30 million for STEM and an additional $7 million for the Comprehensive Attendance Policy (CAP) and for Mandated Services Reimbursement (MSR), totaling $193 million. The Orthodox Union, through its state advocacy operation Teach Coalition, has fought for security funding on the national, state and city levels, in addition to recently hiring full-time staff to provide direct assistance to schools and synagogues in their efforts to apply for state and federal grant funding. “Together, with the support of our partners, including nonpublic schools, parents and even the students themselves, our community has raised our collective voice and advocated respectfully but forcefully for the necessary funding for our schools and children,” said Orthodox Union president Moishe Bane.