BREAKING NEWS: The Ledger Goes Digital

Dear Readers,

Like all major milestones, the 90th anniversary of Connecticut’s only weekly Jewish newspaper presents us with the perfect opportunity to take a look back on all we have achieved.

We have much to be thankful for — especially the loyal support of our readers. During these trying times for world Jewry, we promise our readers that we will continue to keep you informed and knowledgeable so that we remain as a people united and strong.

This milestone is an even better time to look ahead.

We asked ourselves: Is the way in which we deliver news as effective and efficient as it could be? Should we keep printing weekly newspapers, or should we dive into digital media, enabling us to expand our coverage and make it more up-to-the-minute?

The Ledger already has an online presence — jewishledger.com. Moving forward, however, our online website will no longer be a byproduct of our print publication. Instead, our emphasis will shift online:

• As of June 14, 2019, the Ledger will publish a weekly edition online.

• Our print publication will not disappear — a print edition will continue to be published twice a month.

• And jewishledger.com will continue to be continuously updated to include breaking news.

Publishing online will enhance the way we deliver the news and allow us to apply greater resources to other online services that we will introduce over the next few months.

We are tremendously excited about our new format. We feel certain you will find it a significant improvement in content, design and user interface.

As always we welcome your input. If you have comments, queries or suggestions, please feel free to contact us.

Henry Zachs, Publisher

Judie Jacobson, Editor-in-Chief

Leslie Iarusso, Associate Publisher