‘We love Hitler!’ man shouts at Hasidic teens in Brooklyn

(JTA) – Two Hasidic teenagers were harassed with antisemitic epithets in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. The boys were walking home at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a car with four men pulled up next to them. One of the men reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic, which caused the boys to run from the car. The vehicle followed them, with another man shouting “Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler!” Former state Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted Sunday that he accompanied the boys to the 66th Precinct of the New York Police Department, PIX11 reported. The boys were not physically harmed. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, 1010 WINS radio in New York reported.