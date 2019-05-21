US/World News
/ May 21, 2019 / No Comment

‘We love Hitler!’ man shouts at Hasidic teens in Brooklyn

(JTA) – Two Hasidic teenagers were harassed with antisemitic epithets in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. The boys were walking home at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a car with four men pulled up next to them. One of the men reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic, which caused the boys to run from the car. The vehicle followed them, with another man shouting “Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler!” Former state Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted  Sunday that he accompanied the boys to the 66th Precinct of the New York Police Department, PIX11 reported. The boys were not physically harmed. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, 1010 WINS radio in New York reported.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
Israel’s Technion awarded Gates Foundation grant
Penn State introduces “trial” kosher food option
Missing Boston Jewish teen found safe

Leave Your Reply