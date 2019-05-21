Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost announce their engagement

(JTA) – Is the third time the charm for Scarlett Johannson? The Jewish actress and Colin Jost, the co-head writer of “Saturday Night Live,” are engaged. Johannson, 34, has been married twice previously. It would be the first marriage for Jost, 36, a co-anchor of the popular Weekend Update segment on “SNL.”

The couple have been dating for about two years. They made their relationship official last year when they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War.” They were seen on the red carpet together again last month at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.” Johansson portrays Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, in both films. They reportedly met on the set of “SNL” and were set up by one of the show’s stars, Kate McKinnon.

Johansson has been married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac have a five-year-old daughter named Rose.