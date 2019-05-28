UAE, Saudi Arabia to attend Mideast peace conference in Bahrain

(JNS) Following an announcement Sunday, May 19 that Bahrain and the United States will host an economic leadership “workshop” to “share ideas, discuss strategies and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by [the upcoming U.S.] peace agreement,” the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have announced that they will send delegations to participate. The “Peace to Prosperity” summit is scheduled for June 25-26 and will mark the first phase of the rollout of President Donald Trump’s plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The UAE supports all international efforts aimed at supporting economic progress and increasing opportunities in the region, and alleviating the suffering of people in the region, particularly our brothers in Palestine,” the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The UAE reiterates its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state with [eastern] Jerusalem as its capital.” The Saudi Press Agency confirmed Saudi participation, saying “His Excellency’s participation is in continuation of Saudi Arabia’s firm and supportive positions for the Palestinian people,” with the goal of “achieving [for them] stability, growth and decent living. And achieving general security, stability and prosperity in the region.”

Palestinian Authority Minister Ahmed Majdalani told Reuters that the P.A. would not be sending a representative, but some reports indicate that private Palestinian representatives will attend. “Any Palestinian who would take part would be nothing but a collaborator for the Americans and Israel,” he said.

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is expected to attend the conference.