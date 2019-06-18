Cleveland Browns’ Greg Joseph attends  birthday party at Jewish school

(JTA) – Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph attended a football-themed fifth birthday party at a local Jewish day school. Joseph, who is Jewish, joined 40 five–year-olds at Gross Schechter Day School in suburban Cleveland for Ezra Rosenblatt’s party on June 2, the Cleveland Jewish News reported. Ezra’s mother told the newspaper that she reached out to Joseph in a social media message but was not expecting much.

“I know Greg Joseph is Jewish and went to Jewish day school, so I thought, well, you know maybe I’ll just take a shot in the dark and try to message him on social media,” said Brooke Lampl Rosenblatt. He responded the following day that he would come. In the end he stayed for almost the entire two-hour party and played football and other games with the kids. He signed a Cleveland Browns hat for Ezra and wrote, “Never forget where u come from” next to a Star of David.

Joseph played football and soccer at Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Fla., and also attended American Heritage School in Delray Beach, Fla. He was signed by the Browns in September 2018.