Iran says it will break uranium stockpile limit set by nuclear deal

(JTA) – Iran will break the uranium stockpile limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced. The announcement was made on Monday, June 17 at the Arak heavy water nuclear facility by the spokesman of Iran’s nuclear agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, who also said that Iran had already quadrupled its low-enriched nuclear output, the official state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Since the Trump administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal one year ago, Iran has pushed the limits of breaching the agreement to which China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union remain committed.

In May, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani set a 60-day deadline for the powers to set new terms for the nuclear deal, including easing restrictions on Iran’s banking and oil sectors. If the world powers failed to meet the deadline, Iran threatened to remove caps on uranium enrichment levels and resume work at Arak. Renovations have been completed on the Arak heavy water plant, which allows it to increase its capacity. In the next stage of nuclear technology development, Iran will use the extra heavy water, IRNA reported.