Sheldon Adelson accosted, cursed in Tel Aviv

(JTA) – A self-described anti-corruption activist filmed himself accosting Sheldon Adelson in Tel Aviv, telling him “Asshole, you live too long.” Barak Cohen, a left-wing lawyer who was suspended by the Israeli bar association in 2017 for harassing banking executives, posted the encounter on Twitter. Adelson is a Jewish casino magnate and major donor to conservative causes in the United States and Israel. Eli Bitan, a journalist for the state-owned Israel Broadcasting Corp., or Kan, and writer for Makor Rishon appeared to applaud Cohen in a comment on Twitter. “Barak, I love you!” Bitan wrote. Many Twitter users condemned Cohen’s behavior. “You are a contemptuous person,” Moshe Bagad wrote. “Even in disagreement, such language is inappropriate.”

Adelson, 85, is seen in a mobility scooter in the background flanked by two men and another younger man, who appears to be a bodyguard.

“Stop interrupt in our lives,” Cohen shouts in broken English. “You know what is manyak? You are manyak.” In Hebrew, the word is equivalent to “asshole” in English. Cohen wrote on Twitter: “Netanyahu’s pimp, Sheldon who-needs-democracy Adelson was added of my archive of dialogues with thieves, corrupt people and crooks.”

Adelson owns the conservative Israel Hayom newspaper, which has long been seen as supportive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He and his wife Miriam Adelson were in Israel last week accompanying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.