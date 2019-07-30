CNN photo editor quits after antisemitic tweets surface

(JTA) — A photo editor who began working at CNN in January resigned after some antisemitic tweets he made in 2011 were discovered. Mohammed Elshamy, a 25-year-old former photojournalist with the Anadolu news agency, quit Thursday night after an employee of Israel’s Government Press Office flagged on Twitter some of the antisemitic statements by Elshamy, who recently graduated from Cairo University.

“More than 4 jewish pigs killed in #Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode. #Israel #Gaza,” one of his tweets, following a terrorist attack, read. The bombing killed a Christian woman who was studying in Israel and severely injured a 14-year-old Israeli girl who died of her injuries six years later.

“Despite everything happening now in Egypt, I’m proud of the army generation that liberated us from the zionist pigs @ 6 october 1973 #israel,” Elshamy, who worked at CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, wrote in another tweet from 2011, referencing the last war between Egypt and Israel.

“The network has accepted the resignation of a photo editor, who joined CNN earlier this year, after antisemitic statements he’d made in 2011 came to light,” the CNN network’s spokesman Matt Dornic said in a statement.