July 16, 2019

Gal Gadot to star in Netflix’s biggest film yet

(JTA) – Israeli actress Gal Gadot will star in the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix. “Red Notice,” also starring Ryan Reynolds and Duane Johnson, will have a production budget of about $130 million. The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world. Johnson and Gadot appeared together in “Fast and Furious 6.” Gadot posted a teaser about the movie on Instagram. “So excited about this project! This is gonna be so much fun & I can’t wait to share this one with you. Let’s do this boys!” the “Wonder Woman’ star wrote.

