Ilhan Omar sponsors pro-BDS resolution, announces trip to Israel

(JNS) U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) formally introduced this week a resolution supporting the anti-Israel BDS movement, comparing it to boycotts of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. Although the resolution does not explicitly name Israel or BDS, she told Al-Monitor, “It is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

“Americans of conscience have a proud history of participating in boycotts to advocate for human rights abroad including … boycotting Nazi Germany from March 1933 to October 1941 in response to the dehumanization of the Jewish people in the lead-up to the Holocaust,” said Omar in the resolution, co-sponsored by Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Also on July 17, she told Jewish Insider that she will be going to Israel and the Palestinian territories. “I am going in a couple of weeks and so I’ll learn more,” Omar said. “But truly, everything that I hear points to both sides feeling like there is still an occupation.” Although Israel in recent years passed a law reserving the right to deny entry to advocates of Israel boycotts, Israel Ambassador to the UN Ron Dermer said the congresswomen who back the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel would be allowed to enter.