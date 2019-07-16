Senior Hamas figure calls on Palestinians worldwide to kill Jews

(MEMRI via JNS) — Hamas political bureau member Fathi Hammad said in a Friday speech at a “March of Return” rally that aired on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza) that Israel has until this Friday (July 19) to lift the siege on the Gaza Strip and implement its understandings with Hamas, lest the Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and all over the world use the “many methods and means” that are “up their sleeves” to “powerfully explode” in Israel’s face.

He said that contrary to what Israel thinks, Gazans are not rational, and that if they die they will do so honorably while cutting off the heads of Jews and killing them with explosive belts, which he said Hamas has been actively manufacturing.

Calling on the 7 million Palestinians abroad, whom he said have been “warming up” and “preparing,” Hammad said: “Enough warming up. … We must attack every Jew on planet Earth and slaughter and kill them.”

Hammad also encouraged Palestinians in the West Bank to purchase knives in order to cut the necks of Jews, saying that knives only cost five shekels.

He added: “We will die while exploding and cutting the necks and legs of the Jews. We will lacerate them and tear them to pieces, Allah willing!”

CAP: Fathi Hammad