Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy Israel

(JTA) – Celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez didn’t have a lot of time in Israel, but they made the most of it. The two – along with Rodriguez’s two children from his first marriage, and Lopez’s twins she had with fellow singer Marc Anthony – were in the Jewish state since last week for Lopez’ concert in Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park. Rodriguez, the former baseball star, was instantly “in love.” “What an amazing time we are having on our first trip to Tel Aviv! The people have been wonderful and have such energy,” he tweeted.

The concert, her first in Israel, was part of Lopez’s first international tour in seven years. Bon Jovi recently performed in Hayarkon Park as well, on July 25.

Photo Caption: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with kids. ALEX RODRIGUEZ/INSTAGRAM