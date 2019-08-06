Leonard Cohen invented a cocktail. Really.

(JTA) – Leonard Cohen was many things: musician, poet, novelist – mixologist? The Jewish Museum in New York City is serving a cocktail created by Cohen. He called it the Red Needle, since it’s red and he came up with the mixture while in Needles, California, in 1975. The drink consists of tequila, cranberry juice, lemon and ice. The museum, on New York’s Upper East Side, is currently showing an exhibit on Cohen through Sept. 8. “Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything” features “large-scale, immersive works by artists who have been inspired by Cohen, a video projection showcasing Cohen’s own drawings, and a multimedia gallery where visitors can listen to covers of Cohen’s songs by musicians such as Feist and The National with Sufjan Stevens.” The cocktail is on sale every Thursday in August. Cohen, whose hits include “Suzanne” and “Hallelujah,” passed away in 2016 at age 82.

Main Photo: Cohen called his drink the Red Needle. He’s shown here with one in his Los Angeles home in 1999. (Jarkko Arjatsalo/The Leonard Cohen Files)