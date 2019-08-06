Switzerland, Netherlands suspend funding for UNRWA for Palestinians 

(JTA) – The Netherlands and Switzerland announced the suspension of funding for UNRWA, the United Nations’ aid agency for Palestinians. The suspensions, announced by both countries on Tuesday, July 30, followed a damning report alleging corruption on the organization’s highest levels. An internal report leaked Monday, July 29, alleged both graft and sexual misconduct of the UN Relief and Works Agency, which was thrown into crisis after the United States last year announced it would no longer fund it.

Switzerland’s suspension will impact money slated for 2020, not the $22.5 million already earmarked for 2019. The Netherlands, which funds UNRWA to the tune of about $15 million annually, will suspend its contributions “until we get satisfactory answers,” Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ minister for international aid, told the NOS broadcaster. A copy of the damning report obtained by AFP describes “credible and corroborated” allegations of serious ethical abuses, including involving UNRWA’s top official, Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl. The allegations include senior management engaging in “sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority, for personal gain, to suppress legitimate dissent, and to otherwise achieve their personal objectives.”

The American decision caused a financial shortfall of $446 million in the agency’s budget of $1.2 billion.

Photo Caption: Palestinian men pile bags of flour outside an aid distribution center run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in the central Gaza Strip refugee camp of Dair Al Balah, on Wednesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo