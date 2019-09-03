Alabama Republicans seek to expel Omar from Congress

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Alabama Republicans are urging lawmakers to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from Congress for “engaging in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism by falsely accusing U.S. armed forces of committing war crimes while on a mission to liberate her home country of Somalia,” Fox News reported on Aug. 28. The state GOP, according to the report, passed a resolution last weekend at the party’s summer meeting in Auburn calling on its congressional delegation to “proceed with the expulsion process” against the first-term congresswoman. The resolution also said Omar “dismissed the 9/11 terror attacks waged by radical Islam” and “sympathized with a convicted terrorist” by advocating for “sentencing leniency.”

In response, Omar tweeted that she was “elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota’s 5th District, not by the Alabama Republican Party” and referenced Roy Moore, whose 2017 Senate bid was derailed following multiple allegations that he had engaged in romantic relationships with underage girls while in his 30’s. “If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?” she wrote.

Omar has faced criticism from both political parties over several recent remarks, particularly about Israel and American-Israeli ties. Alabama Republicans cited “a disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel.” The resolution also mentioned Omar’s support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement that has aimed to put economic pressure on Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.