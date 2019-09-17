US/World News
/ September 17, 2019 / No Comment

Chloe Fineman joins SNL

(JTA) – Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman will be one of three new cast members on “Saturday Night Live” for the show’s 45th season. Fineman, who once jokingly described herself as “1/2 Wasp,” has a Jewish father. She joins a long line of Jewish comedians on the famed sketch show – Gilda Radner, Andy Samberg, Adam Sandler and Sarah Silverman, to name a few. Lorne Michaels, the creator of “SNL,” also is Jewish. On Instagram, she posted “OMG” with the names of the other newcomers: Bowen Yang, the show’s first Asian-American cast member, and Shane Gillis. Fineman is best known for her celebrity impressions, including Jewish presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore and first lady Melania Trump.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
NY Times amends article questioning Temples’ existence on Temple Mount
Report: David Blatt in running for Knicks post
U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Jerusalem passport law

Leave Your Reply