Four Israeli universities among top 50 producers of entrepreneurs

(JNS) Four Israeli universities are ranked among the top 50 undergraduate programs in the world that produce the most successful entrepreneurs, according to a new study by the market-data company PitchBook. Academic institutions were ranked based on their performance in producing the most entrepreneurs who secure venture funding for their startups. Tel Aviv University came in at No. 8, making it the only non-American university in the top 10. Also in the top 50 was Haifa’s Technion-Israel Institute of Technology (No. 14), the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (No. 34) and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (No. 49).

A total of 694 entrepreneurs graduated from Tel Aviv University undergraduate programs, creating 577 companies and raising $10.6 billion in funding between Jan. 1, 2006 and Aug. 31, 2019, the study showed, according to The Times of Israel. The Technion graduated 510 entrepreneurs, who went on to create 433 companies that raised a combined $9.3 billion since 2006. Hebrew University, which moved up one place since last year’s ranking, produced 333 entrepreneurs and 294 companies, raising $5.5 billion in total, while the 240 entrepreneurs that graduated from Ben-Gurion University founded 214 companies that have raised $3.5 billion in funding.

Stanford University in California held the top spot in the rankings.

Tel Aviv University was also ranked 13th–the only Israeli university on the list–of the top 25 MBA programs globally that produced entrepreneurs.

Main Photo: The campus of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology on Mount Carmel, Haifa. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.