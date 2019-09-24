‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star recalls Holocaust survivor grandmother at Emmys

(JTA) — Alex Borstein of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” recalled her Holocaust survivor grandmother’s courage in defying the Nazis at the Emmy Awards.

Borstein, who won the best supporting actress award for her portrayal of Midge Maisel’s manager Susie Myerson, dedicated her award on Sunday night to her grandmother and mother, both survivors and immigrants to the United States.

“My grandmother turned to a guard, she was in line to be shot into a pit, and she said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’” she recalled. “And he said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will.’ And she stepped out of line. And for that I am here and for that my children are here.”

She encouraged other women as well, saying: “So, step out of line, ladies,” she said. “Step out of line.”

Tony Shaloub, who portray’s Midge’s father, earned a best supporting actor Emmy. The show took six Emmys in all.