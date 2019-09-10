Ronald S. Schacht, 86, of Boca Raton, Fla. and Stamford, died Sept. 1. He was the widower of Natalie Goldman Schacht. He was born in Stamford. He was a member of Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford. He is survived by his daughters, Patti Ellen Schacht of Waltham, Mass., Bonnie Anne Schacht Johnson and her husband David of Stamford, and Cindy Joy Schacht of Norwalk; his sister Barbara Ann Horowitz and her husband Hal of West Hills, Calif.; his long-term companion Norma Domesick Kraut; Norma’s daughters, Elissa Kraut Klapper and her husband Philip of Stamford, and Claudia Kraut Rimerman of Stamford; Norma’s brother Stephen Domesick and his wife Marsha of Lake Worth, Fla.; his grandchildren, Cory, Jaime and Dana Johnson, Hannah and Sally Klapper, and Herbie, EJ and Emma Rimerman; and many nieces and nephews.